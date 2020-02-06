Montrose hopes for Hometown Takeover

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An entire community in our area is looking to get a face-lift from HGTV and their Hometown Takeover series. Eyewitness News spoke with Montrose residents about how this could benefit their hometown.

“There is a sense of community here that I have never felt in other places. It didn’t take long for me to refer to Montrose as my hometown,” said Ed Luecke.

That’s how Luecke describes Montrose, a picture of small town America. That’s why he and others in the community wanted to reach out to HGTV and their “Hometown Takeover” series to make Montrose even better.

“The fact that HGTV was looking to help small towns and really give them a face-lift was passed around by people on Facebook in the community and a lot of interested parties started to get together and realize this is something we can make happen,” Luecke explains.

So, Luecke put a video together to showcase his love for his hometown.

“A lot of our architecture is structurally sound. It’s been here for a long time and it’s not going anywhere. But it doesn’t mean it doesn’t need a face-lift and paint and trim and the things that are just going to make it sparkle,” said Luecke.

Many of the buildings around the town are actually on the National Historic Registry. Others may show their age but still have a very rich history.

“Best known as a stop on the Underground Railroad, it played host to a lot of wealthy people in the late 1800’s, early 1900’s who’d come up here from New York city and Philadelphia to spend their summers,” Luecke said.

The community says if HGTV came in to help, they could bring in more local shops which in turn would bring in more people to visit.

“We’d like to see more retail stores in the area we’d like to see Montrose be a place they want to come to on a weekend. And that seems to be what we’re lacking,” Luecke said.

The community feels if they are able to become a part of the HGTV series, any little bit they can do to help would be beneficial.

Applications close Friday, February 7th. To submit your town, click here.