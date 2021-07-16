Montoursville students reflect on the young lives lost in TWA Flight 800 crash 25 years ago

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday will mark the 25th anniversary of the TWA Flight 800 crash off the coast of Long Island, New York that claimed the lives of 230 people, including 16 Montoursville High School students and their five adult chaperones.

The community is now preparing to hold a 5K race in remembrance. Montoursville hosts their race in remembrance every five years. The idea started the year after the Flight 800 tragedy, as a way to remember their neighbors who never made it home.

“One thing I do feel even to this day, 25 years later. The community is still rallying around each other. If somebody is in need or in hard times, the community comes together,” said Nathan Kimble, Montoursville cross country head coach. “They back them, they support them. I think that stems from this event. And every five years I think it is good to kind of take a step back.”

Kimble is proud to say some of his athletes will run in the race for remembrance. He says they often talk about how the names on the memorial outside the high school, were attached to teenagers, who were a lot like those running in the race.

“Well we have had cross country scavenger hunts and we ran by here a lot and there were times where I stopped and thought, maybe not a whole bunch, but thought, ‘wow that is really sad’ and felt bad for the people who went through that,” said Montoursville freshman Weston Fry.

“It was tragic for them. They don’t have the chance to run. You are just glad that you are still alive when you think of that,” said freshman Tyler Devore.

Erin Witter graduated from Montoursville High School this year. She will soon run for West Chester University. She won the Jordan Bower Scholarship, named for one of the student-athletes on board Flight 800.

“It really makes me thankful as I try to live my life as they would. They had hopes and dreams and so do I. And as I am going to college, I am beginning my independence, that they never really got to do. When I am running I will be thinking about them, and how they never got to fulfill their dreams and hopes,” Witter said.

The runners tell Eyewitness News they will be inspired to do their best, and they will be thankful if the community lines the course and cheers them on every step of the way, during this race in remembrance.

The race will include a 2.1 mile walk that steps off after the 8:30 run at Indian Park in Montoursville. COVID protocols will be in place for the run and walk.