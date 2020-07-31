Montoursville National Night Out canceled

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Montoursville Police Department announced via Facebook that their National Night Out will be canceled this year.

According to their post, the mayor and police department have decided it’s unacceptable to hold the event in coordination with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 guidelines.

But they came up with another way to celebrate the popular event.

On Tuesday, August 4th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. a police officer will come to your residence with a professional photographer and take photos with you and your family.

At the end of the evening, the department will enter the names of everyone who had a photo taken and will raffle off a $25 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card.

If you are interested in reserving a time slot on August 4th, call the police department at (570)368-2488.