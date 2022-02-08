Montoursville Borough Police offer tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Reports of stolen catalytic converters from vehicles are on the rise, nationwide.

A Lycoming County police department is sharing tips to help prevent this from happening to you. We’ve seen this happen many times before. Just a couple of months ago Eyewitness News told you about a small business that had a catalytic converter stolen. Montoursville Borough Police says it’s just a matter of time before we’re seeing it more often in the area.

“They’re being targeted right now because of the precious metals in there that are going for $17,000 or $2,200 per ounce,” Montoursville Borough Police Deputy Chief Jason Bentley said.

The process only takes a couple of minutes, with some cars more at risk than others.

“A Toyota Prius is the number one targeted car because it’s a hybrid and what that means is it’s not always that catalytic converter so it’s more likely to have all the precious metals still intact in that catalytic converter,” Bentley said.

As well as lifted trucks or vehicles parked in dark areas. But there are ways to increase your odds against becoming a victim.

“Spray-paint your catalytic converter a bright color. That tells the thief that this is going to be easily seen and it also tells the legitimate scrapper that when a thief brings them this catalytic converter it’s most likely stolen and they’re not going to buy it,” Bentley said.

You can also buy clamps and caging to secure it under your car, or engrave your VIN number with the words “stolen” beside it. You don’t need a catalytic converter for your car to run but having one is better for the environment.

“There’s a chemical reaction with the exhaust and these precious metals that take the harmful things out of the exhaust before it goes out the exhaust pipe and into the atmosphere,” Bentley said.

Bentley encourages anyone who sees something suspicious to contact police.

“They’ll take anything they want, but if you can deter them to move on away from your car that’s the best thing you can do,” Bentley said.

Bentley tells Eyewitness News so far there hasn’t been a big issue in the Montoursville area but they wanted to get this information out quickly to help protect residents from falling victim.