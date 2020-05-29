Montour County Courthouse to open June 1st

MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Montour County Courthouse and other county facilities will open to the public beginning June 1st.

Visitors will be limited to one at a time per office. Making an appointment is encouraged. The Register & Recorder Office will be by appointment only for estate matters and the Prothonotary Office will be by appointment only for Passports and Marriage Licenses. The Sheriff Office will resume taking Passport Photos.

Masks will be required to enter and temperatures may be taken. Social distancing practices will continue to be practiced and encouraged. Backpacks will be prohibited and visitors are advised to bring only items necessary for business related to their visit.

These measures will be in effect through the end of June. The prison is the only county facility that will remain closed to the public.