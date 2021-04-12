Monthly Mobile Market helps those in need by distributing food in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monthly Mobile Market distributed food to those in need in Pottsville. It was hosted by Helping Harvest with Feeding America.

Fresh, frozen, and healthy food was given out to as many as 200 families. Organizers say this is just one of their locations and they recognize the need in the area.

“We have several locations that we visit in Schuylkill County, this being one of them, but every time we come around, we do see how everyone is very grateful and very happy to see us. Again we get the phone calls every day that they need food,” Helping Harvest Programs and Outreach Coordinator Melissa Beltran Del Rio said.

Two more locations will be added to the monthly mobile market roster this spring: Shenandoah and Tamaqua. These two new locations will allow organizers to provide food assistance to an additional 300 families monthly.