Montage Mountain preparing to open for the season

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Montage Mountain says they are excited for the upcoming season.

The mountain has been trying to utilize as much outdoor space as possible. They’ve added a different area called Midland at Montage Mountain that will feature 25 fire pits and outdoor seating areas, private tent rentals and food and bar service.

They are hoping to keep people from being inside the lodge by creating these extra outdoor spaces. However, inside the lodge, capacity will limited and tables are spread out. They will limit table times to keep people moving in and out. They will focus on to-go options for people to order food and take it outdoors.

With the large outdoor space, Montage isn’t taking reservations for skiing at this point. They say they will not limit anyone coming to the ticket window.

