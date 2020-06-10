Coronavirus

Montage Mountain prepares to reopen for the summer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Montage Mountain is gearing up for reopening its summer attractions, including its pool, water slides and zip line. 

Right now, they are preparing the pool for people to enjoy in the coming weeks. 

A Montage Mountain spokesperson tells Eyewitness News once opened to the public, they will take extra precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. They will not require masks but suggest people wear them in in large crowds. 

Plus, The Pavilion at Montage Mountain is operated by Live Nation. Concerts have been canceled or rescheduled. Camps have been postponed.

There is no date set yet for when Montage plans to reopen. 

Reporter Cody Butler will have more tonight on Eyewitness News.

