Montage Mountain lays out plans to build 178-room hotel for guests

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Montage Mountain offers year-round fun from skiing to its water park and festivals.

Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy a new amenity: sleeping. Who wouldn’t want to sleep up on the mountain? Once you wake up, you’ll be able to enjoy everything this place has to offer throughout the year.

Ski season is still here, but it’s coming to an end with warmer weather moving in. Montage Mountain is looking to the future.

“This coming spring we have a brew festival in April and then another wine festival coming up in May and then we open the water park for Memorial Day weekend,” said Jeff Slivinski, director of marketing at Montage Mountain.

Hundreds of thousands of people head to the mountain each year for all of its events. To enhance their experience, the owners of Montage are planning to put a hotel between the Northface and Cannonball trails, removing its maintenance buildings.

“You’ll be able to ski in and ski out both Black Diamonds as well as ski down Blues and Greens. So whether you’re a beginner or experienced, you can ski right out of the hotel and right onto the slopes,” said Charlie Jefferson, co-owner of Montage Mountain.

If you’re just passing through, skiers and snowboarders will be able to go under part of the 178-room hotel. It will be open year-round for anyone looking to escape, offering a rooftop bar, spa, restaurant, conference facilities and more.

“Our business over the last eight years has grown from really just skiing with the water park being a small component, to really a 12-month event venue,” said Jefferson.

The views of the valley and mountain come at no extra cost.

“No matter what room you’re in, you’ll have a view because you’re not looking half of the rooms at a parking lot,” said Jefferson.

“It’s just going to drive more people to the area and enjoy Scranton and the communities surrounding,” said Slivinski.

Hotel plans are still in the preliminary stage. Construction is tentative to start in mid-to-late 2022 with an opening date of late 2023 to early 2024.