(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County woman has pleaded guilty to charges related to a deadly DUI crash in April 2018.

55-year-old Denise Harraman of Stroudsburg entered guilty pleas to both homicide by vehicle and DUI. She struck and killed 27-year-old James Perrotte around 2 a.m. when he was walking along Route 611 in Bartonsville.

Harraman then took off and crashed into a sign a few miles away. She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.