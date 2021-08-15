Monroe County woman helps save deer from Halloween bucket

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Monroe County, a woman stopped at nothing to save a deer whose head was stuck in a Halloween bucket for nearly a week.

Wednesday, Roja Rubi says she saw posts on Facebook from people concerned about a deer wandering around the Emerald Lakes community with a green plastic jack-o-lantern bucket stuck on its head. Passionate about wildlife, Rubi says she had to do something.

The bucket was blocking the deer’s mouth and she was worried the animal would starve. She spent several hours a day looking for the deer and trying to get close enough to help him.

Finally, Sunday morning Rubi and a couple neighbors were able to distract the deer so the game warden could tranquilize him and remove the bucket.

“When I saw the bucket off of him, I was relieved and now that he’s up running, I’m more happy. I feel like I accomplished a mission,” Rubi said.

Rubi says she hopes people who live in wooded areas will hear about this and be more careful about what they leave in their yards. She also discourages people from feeding wildlife.