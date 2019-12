(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County woman is charged a second time with a drug-related death.

30-year-old Brittany Vanhouwe of Effort is charged with the death of 38-year-old Edward Blew. The Blakeslee man died of a heroin overdose in August at a home in Ross Township.

Vanhouwe also faces charges for another drug death case in April 2017. She’s due to face the new charges next month and remains jailed from the other case.