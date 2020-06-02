Monroe County to open mail-in ballots day after election

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — June 2nd is Voting Day across Pennsylvania. The primary election was postponed to today because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was a busy day of voting in Monroe County. The Director of Elections told Eyewitness News the phones are ringing constantly– but it’s expected especially with a lot of moving parts Tuesday.

A big difference from past election days is that Monroe County will hold off on opening mail-in ballots until Wednesday. The Board of Elections sent out about 18,000 mail in ballots and as of late Tuesday afternoon, 15,000 of them have been returned.

The Director of Elections says there’s just too many to get through tonight.

“Mail-ins we’ll start them tomorrow at 9:30 in the morning. We will open the outside envelopes and then they’ll be separated obviously from the outside envelope where the voter fills out and signs and then we will open the secrecy envelope and then we will scan them,” said Sara May-Silfee, Director of Elections and Voter Registration said.

The results of the mail in ballots are expected to be counted and put online by the end of the day tomorrow. Voters have until 8 p.m. tonight to turn in those ballots to the Monroe County Elections Office.