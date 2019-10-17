Monroe County teen charged with stalking and harassing makes first court appearance

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County teen charged with stalking and harassing up to 25 women made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Police say 19-year-old Jourden Battle of Tobyhanna stalked as many as 25 women who attended Pocono Mountain West High School. Detectives say 15 women have come forward, claiming Battle would use fake social media accounts to harass and threaten them if they stopped talking to him.

Battle admitted to stalking as many as 25 women when questioned by detectives. He was released on unsecured bail and is due back in commonwealth court in December.

The district attorney and defense are hoping a plea agreement can be worked out.