Monroe County service hopes to help with open enrollment for Medicare

(WBRE/WYOU) — Open enrollment for Medicare is coming up next month and a new free service in Monroe County hopes to help those in need of guidance.

Medicare Supplement Services held a ribbon-cutting Thursday morning in Stroudsburg. Owner Cheryl Cloke started helping seniors and the disabled a few years ago while working in the insurance industry.

She later decided to work on her own out of her home. After four years, she’s opened an office to reach more people in need, providing free services.

“The personal service is important, getting the right health insurance plan for you based off a TV commercial which is wonderful but you don’t have that personal service or scoping the internet,” Cloke said.

Open enrollment starts October 15 and runs until December 7.