(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — During Friday’s Economic Summit in Monroe County Pocono Proud was announced.

It is a new multimedia campaign runs through the visitor’s bureau with several partners that celebrate why people live and work in the Poconos. The idea is to launch ads across different media venues to make the slogan stick like the Pick up the Pocono’s program and get residents involved in their community.

“The local community brings our tourism community to life. They are the folks that are working day in and day out to provide our product for the 27-28 million guests who are visiting our destination every year. So we want to make sure that they kind of exudes excitement about the Poconos,” noted Chris Barrett, CEO Pocono Mountains Visitor Bureau.

If you want to get involved, check out Poconoproud.com.