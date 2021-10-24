Monroe County pastor arrested, facing charges

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County pastor is arrested and is now facing charges of inappropriate contact with a minor.

According to a press release from the Diocese of Scranton, Father Gregory F. Loughney was arrested on the evening of Friday, October 22nd. Loughney was the pastor of Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco, Monroe County.

According to the release from the Diocese, four criminal charges, all connected to alleged inappropriate contact with a minor, were filed against Loughney Saturday morning.

The Diocese immediately removed Loughney from active ministry pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone who might have relevant information is urged to call the Pocono Mountain Regional

Police Department at 570-895-2400.