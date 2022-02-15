Monroe County native takes home Super Bowl win

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A community in Monroe County is celebrating one of its former football stars who brought home a win in Super Bowl LVI.

Eyewitness News spoke to LA Rams player Sebastian Joseph-Day about his roots in the Poconos and his first Super Bowl victory. Sebastian Joseph-Day, known locally as ‘Bash’, now holds the title Super Bowl Champ.

“It’s unreal. Has it hit me yet? Yes but no at the same time. It’s… still a surreal feeling you know,” Joseph-Day said.

Joseph-Day graduated from Stroudsburg in 2013. He went on to play college football at Rutgers University. In 2018 he was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, a dream he’s worked toward his entire life.





“That was kinda just the mindset you know? I never did it for recognition or fame or any of that or money, it was more so just for the love of what I’m doing. I’m just a kid that happened to fall in love with playing football,” Joseph-Day said.

After claiming a starting nose tackle position in 2019 he suffered a pectoral injury in October.

“I was crushed about it ’cause I was having such a good season, a really good season. My mindset was just ‘alright man like I gotta find any way possible’ because in the back of my head I knew the talented team we had right? I knew that we had a Super Bowl-caliber team,” Joseph-Day said.

Not letting the setback stop his determination, he was able to play alongside his teammates in Super Bowl LVI, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Joseph-Day’s career stems from the Stroudsburg Area High School. Eyewitness News spoke to Sean Richmond, the director of athletics, and he tells us Joseph-Day continues to be a role model on and off the field.

“Bash is such a high-character individual and he is such a good human being with high moral fiber and strong character that he’s really just an inspiration to a whole generation of the youth here in Monroe County,” Richmond said.

Joseph-Day tells Eyewitness News he’s thankful for all of the support from his hometown and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

“Obviously people showing me love and knowing who I am, all of it. It’s just a ginormous plus and blessing that I don’t take for granted at all,” Joseph-Day said.