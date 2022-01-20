Monroe County man winner of PCH Sweepstakes

SCIOTA, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Prize Patrol from Publishers Clearing House is at it again. But this time they’re in the Poconos.

The marketing team is known for awarding cash prizes nationwide. Winner Andrew Salmon lives in Sciota and says he plays the PCH Sweepstakes every day. He won a ski vacation prize valued at more than $19,300.

Salmon was at work during the presentation but his fiancée Lisa was home to accept it. She immediately Facetimed him to share the good news.

“I hoped and prayed that you know one day I would hit anything. I used to joke around like I would be happy with $10 so you know, this is beyond belief,” Salmon said.

Winners of the sweepstake can take the prize or choose the cash value. Salmon chose to take the cash value.