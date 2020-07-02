Monroe County man sentenced to 300 months for fentanyl-laced heroin

Breaking News
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 28-year-old Vincent Ingino was sentenced Monday to 300 months in prison with three years of supervised release afterward for distributing fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in two deaths.

According to a press release from prosecutors, he was convicted of knowingly distributing fentanyl-laced heroin which caused the deaths.

The release says he purchased the drugs in Paterson, New Jersey in August of 2018 and brought it back to the Stroudsburg area for selling. He sold it to two different individuals who were found dead by their family and friends the following day.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Pennsylvania State Police, and detectives with the Monroe County District Attorney’s office.

