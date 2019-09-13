Monroe County man sentenced for role in Ponzi scheme

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges will spend more than two years in prison.

56-year-old Kevin Brody of Stroudsburg pleaded guilty to second-degree larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy in June. Thursday the former insurance broker was sentenced to a maximum of seven years in prison for his role in a Ponzi scheme.

It led to at least 50 people being scammed out of more than $12 million. Brody forfeited roughly $5 million to be used towards restitution for the victims.