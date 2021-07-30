Monroe County man jailed on drug charges

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man in custody on drug charges could face even more serious counts.

30-year-old Andrew Washington is jailed after the Monroe County District Attorney says the Stroudsburg man sold heroin to an informant. Hours later, investigators say a 30-year-old man was found dead in his Stroudsburg apartment.

They say the deceased’s phone led them to Washington. Police say Washington admitted in custody to being a drug dealer.

He is jailed on a half-million dollars bail on numerous drug charges. The DA says more charges could be pending following toxicology test results.