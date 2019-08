(WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in critical condition Thursday night after suffering burns in a suspected meth lab in Monroe County.

It happened Wednesday night at a double block home on North Sixth Street in Stroudsburg. Stroud Area Regional Police say they were called after a man reported someone dumped acid on him.

He was flown to an area hospital. Police say his burns came from attempting to make meth.

The investigation is ongoing.