Monroe County man facing charges in girlfriend’s death

A Monroe County man will be brought back from New York to face charges he killed his girlfriend.

Police say 44-year-old Gerald Neal of Bushkill shot 41-year-old Jeanette Sancho in the head on May 31.

Her body was discovered the following day, face down next to a stream in Middle Smithfield Township. Troopers say a neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the couple’s vehicle near the area Sancho’s body was found.

State police haven’t released the motive but say Sancho tried to force Neal to turn himself in to authorities in Virginia. He was supposed to begin a prison sentence there last month on drug-related charges.

Neal is facing several charges, including homicide and abuse of a corpse.