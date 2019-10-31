Monroe County Man Facing Charges in Deadly Shooting

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police are investigating a deadly shooting at Emerald Lakes Community in Monroe County.

According to police when they arrived on the scene 88-year-old Bernard Pedreira told them that his girlfriend was shot. He also told police they may have been fighting and he didn’t remember.

Police found Lydia Alamilio Bulaon on the couch with a gun and a shoulder wound.

Police say Pedreira told them he was cleaning his gun and Bulaon yelled at him to “put the guns up and leave them alone”. Pereira according to police said Bulaon grabbed the gun and it went off.

Neighbors said when they went to the door Pedreira told them he “shot Lydia”.

Police said that search of the database of Pocono Mountain Regional Police department showed records of history of domestic violence complaints between the two.

Pedreira is facing criminal homicide charges.