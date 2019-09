(WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County man is arrested and accused of using a file hosting service to upload and store child porn.

A Dropbox account traced back to 23-year-old Justin Gomez was reported for uploading a child pornography file. Police gained access to the account to find the file which depicted a sexually explicit image of an underage girl.

Police then found 24 more files depicting minors in sexual acts or poses. Gomez faces multiple child pornography charges.