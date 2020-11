MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Monroe County election officials continue to make headway with the counting of mail-in ballots.

As of 11:55 a.m. Thursday, 8,825 mail-in ballots have been counted, along with the more than 14,000 counted earlier in the day Wednesday. The county has counted a total of 22,825 mail-in ballots thus far.

