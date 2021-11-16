Monroe County leaders, DHS urge Pennsylvanians at risk of eviction to apply for help with ERAP

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services joined Monroe County leaders Tuesday to urge Pennsylvanians who are at risk of eviction due to COVID to apply for assistance.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) can help people who are facing eviction to help them be safely housed. Households may be eligible for up to 18 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental payments. Janetti Williams is a working mother of three and says she’s still in her home because of ERAP assistance.

“My kids are able to get up in the morning and go to school and not worry about anything which I’m glad about it because they had no idea of the struggle that was going on. They have no idea what I have to go through,” Williams said.

People looking to apply can head to the DHS website to learn more information.