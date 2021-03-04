Monroe County hospitality businesses can now apply for CHIRP grants

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some struggling hospitality businesses in Monroe County can now apply for the latest pandemic relief grants.

The Pocono Mountains Economic Development Corporation (PMEDC) opened applications for Monroe County’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) grants. They range from $5,000 to $50,000.

Here are the basic eligibility requirements: the business must operate within Monroe County, have fewer than 300 full-time employees, and fall within the accommodations or food services sector.

Each business is only eligible for one grant under the program through June 30th.

For more information, visit PMEDC’s website or call 570-839-1992.