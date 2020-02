BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two of the four people arrested in connection with a December 2019 homicide case are headed to trial on the charges.

Zaire Burkett and Eric Gulley both waived their rights Friday to a preliminary hearing. Police say Burkett and Gulley along with Deani Powell and Matthew Burke executed a plan to rob Dylan Beinert during an alleged drug deal.

Beinert and Khalil Durante both died from their injuries.