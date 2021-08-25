Monroe County Emergency Management encouraging residents to report flood damage

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County Office of Emergency Management is encouraging residents to report flood damage that may have been sustained after remnants of Tropical Storm Henri moved through Pennsylvania on Sunday.
Emergency management says this will help both the municipality and the county to understand the extent of damage throughout Monroe County.
Those reporting damage should provide the following information when calling their respective municipal office:
- Contact name and phone number
- Property address
- Type of structure impacted
- Cost of personal property lost
- Cost of repairs to property
- If the property loss was injured and how much was insured