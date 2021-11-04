Monroe County detective honored with public servant award by ASPIRE

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County district attorney’s detective was honored Thursday by a non-profit organization that stands by victims of human trafficking.



Eyewitness News spoke with the detective about the meaningful award for her work against trafficking.

Monroe County D.A. Detective Kim Lippincott works in the criminal investigations division with narcotics and human trafficking. Thursday ASPIRE honored her with its public servant award, highlighting her contribution to the fight against trafficking and modern slavery.

“We knew that she was actually actively engaging and supporting individuals who have been trafficked by going after the traffickers so we thought, ‘Hey why not do it for Detective Kim’,” ASPIRE co-founder and COO Darnell Davis said.

The organization ASPIRE specializes in supporting victims of human trafficking based in Northampton County.

Davis says Detective Lippincott called them in the middle of the night years ago, bringing awareness to the human trafficking issue in Monroe County.

“What we do in law enforcement for victims of human trafficking wouldn’t be possible without organizations like ASPIRE and places that help these women point them in the right direction,” Detective Lippincott said.

Detective Lippincott says she was taken back when they told her she was getting the award, explaining that helping women is rewarding enough.

“To be that voice for them, and to show them that they can have a voice again, that’s what really keeps us going. That’s what really makes us work hard is to make these women whole again,” Detective Lippincott said.

If you or someone you know have been or is at risk of human trafficking, ASPIRE urges those to call their hotline at 1-888-373-7888.