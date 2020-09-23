Monroe County COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant taking applications through October 9

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Monroe County COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant is taking applications for businesses, municipal and nonprofit organizations impacted financially by the pandemic.

Over 150 businesses and community entities have already qualified for a grant and there is still enough awards for more. Qualifications include municipalities, tourism businesses, small businesses and nonprofit organizations that suffered a loss of revenue or incurred additional expense in making changes to protect staff, customers, or clients because of COVID-19.

For grant applications, Click Here. You can email the completed form and supporting documentation to MCcares@monroecountypa.gov. You can also mail or drop off the documents at Monroe County Commissioners’ Office, 1 Quaker Plaza, Room 201, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.