Monroe County couple charged after controlled drug sale at home

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Monroe County couple is facing several charges after police executed a search warrant following two controlled drug purchases at their home in March.

Matthew Kozero

Laura Santangelo

According to police paperwork, Laura Santangelo and Matthew Kozero, both of Monroe County, face several charges after police received a tip Kozero was selling meth and marijuana out of their Polk Township, Monroe County home.

Police arranged two drug deals in March and bought approximately one gram of what appeared to be methamphetamine each time. As a result of these purchases, a search warrant was executed at the home. Police found the house in deplorable condition, drug paraphernalia, drugs, and firearms, along with a four-year-old wearing only a diaper.

Kozero faces charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, purchase or receipt of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of communication facility, person not to possess or use firearms, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

Santangelo faces charges of endangering the welfare of children, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.