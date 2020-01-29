Money stolen from Schuylkill County fire department’s coin machine

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Barnesville man is taken into custody for stealing money from a fire department’s coin machine.

Police say 32-year-old Jason Igo stole $120 from the Citizens Fire Company is Mahanoy City, Schuylkill County. The money was reported missing this past weekend.

When police reviewed the security footage, they saw the suspect enter the station’s bar and grill area around 2 a.m. The video shows him using wire to fish bills from the machine.

According to the department fire chief, Igo was an active member of the Citizen’s Fire Company. He is currently under suspension in light of what’s happened.