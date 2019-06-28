Money causes sleeping problems

Money woes are keeping Americans awake at night.

A new report from bankrate.com found that nearly one in three adults lose sleep over money, specifically worrying about everyday expenses. People also lay awake thinking about money-related issues like retirement savings, health care and paying off debt like credit cards and mortgage payments.

Women lose sleep over money a little more than men, 59 percent of women compared to 54 percent of men. And 78 percent of Americans lose sleep over other issues like work and relationships.