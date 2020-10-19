Monday marks the final day for voter registration

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Monday mark’s a crucial deadline in this political season. It can be the difference between having your voice heard or not, come November 3rd.

Civic duty or fundamental freedom; either way, today is the last day in your first step to making sure your vote counts.

As Representative Maureen madden says, “Everyone seems to be saying the same thing that this is probably the most important election of our time. There is no bigger way to express your voice and to get out and vote.”

Those vying to keep or take over a political office, like candidate James May, are putting the politics aside when it comes to the importance of registering.

“Well, make sure that by today, you get registered and make sure that you, you take advantage of this freedom that we have as Americans to exercise your right to vote, it is so critically important.”

Many people in the region that Eyewitness News spoke to, like Scranton’s Georisell Vazquez, have already registered. The next step is making a plan and following through.

“It’s something that you can help change the community, you know, something that helps make other people’s lives better,” Vazquez said.

With 2020 comes controversy and options. The important thing is making your voice heard.

“I’m going to vote through the mail, just because I don’t think it’s necessary to be out there if I have the option to do it through the mail, just to avoid the coronavirus and everything else.” Said Avoca resident Heather Yacobelli.

No matter your plan? Being registered is step number one. From there, it’s following through.

“Do it early don’t wait until the last minute to get your ballot and don’t, don’t wait until you know three minutes till eight o’clock to drive down to the polls,” says May.

While today marks the last day to register, there are other key dates to keep in mind over the next 2 weeks.

Tuesday, October 27th is the last day to apply for mail-in or absentee ballots.

It’s also the last day you can go to do all-in-one early voting at election headquarters in Pennsylvania.

Of course, there is the all-important November 3rd. Where polls open at seven a-m and close at eight pm.