Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday is the 38th anniversary of the first federal holiday honoring influential African-American, Martin Luther King, Jr.

President Ronald Reagan signed a bill in 1983 declaring the third Monday of every January as ‘Martin Luther King Jr.’ Day.

It’s intended as a day of service, a time to empower individuals and strengthen communities, a sentiment heard in King’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech. Many cities usually host public events or donations. Most changing this year due to the pandemic.

King was assassinated in April 1968. His official birthday was Friday.

