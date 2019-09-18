Moms Demand Action show support for red flag legislation at rally

(WBRE/WYOU) — Lawmakers returned to the Capitol Tuesday and so did supporters of stricter gun laws in Pennsylvania.

The group Moms Demand Action organized the rally, urging lawmakers to pass red flag legislation. The laws would allow police or family members to seek a court order to temporarily remove guns from people who pose a serious threat to themselves or others. In 2017, suicides accounted for 61 percent of gun deaths in the commonwealth. Red flag laws have already passed in 17 other states.

“They’ve studied it in Indiana, they’ve studied it in Connecticut, and it’s saving lives there. It’s time we start saving lives in Pennsylvania,” Representative Todd Stephens, (R)- sponsor of House Bill 1075 said.

The bills have bipartisan support, but the NRA has encouraged Pennsylvania lawmakers to vote against similar bills.