Mom, three children escape Old Forge house fire

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people escaped a house fire that broke out in Old Forge Monday afternoon.

According to the Old Forge Fire Chief, a mom and three children, a six-year-old, and 10-month-old twins, were inside the home at the time of the fire when it started around 4:15 p.m. The four were examined by EMS and none were taken to the hospital.

The fire started in the back of the home and heavy flames were showing when fire crews arrived on scene. The rear of the home sustained heavy fire damage and there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross and the fire marshal were notified and the family is staying with other family members.