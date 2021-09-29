Mold identified in Bucknell University campus dormitories

LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mold has been discovered in some dorms at a local university and it has some students concerned.

Numerous students at Bucknell University say they started getting sick and couldn’t help but wonder if it was linked to the mold found in their dorm rooms.





A sophomore at Bucknell University, who wants to remain anonymous, says she heard rumors around campus about mold and decided to check out her dorm room.

“Eventually, I ended up finding it in my own closet, which was very interesting. So I had to contact the housing department and have them see what was going on there,” the student said.

Later that day, they came to her room in the affinity houses and found mold in the closet and on several items of clothing.

The university had the area cleaned and treated. The student says she also had what they believed was a sinus infection.

“I was on antibiotics, and they didn’t really seem to be helping me too much. But then after the mold was gone, it kind of, everything started to clear up a lot more. So, I’m not sure if they’re kind of related or not.”

Another student, who lives in Hunt hall, also noticed mold on her bed’s comforter and says she knows others who have become sick.

“A few girls, who I live with, have gotten sick and I know people were trying to make appointments at the health center, and it was pretty booked for the whole week. Which is like… I don’t know how much is due to the mold, but I’m sure it’s not helping,” said Gabby Follis, junior at Bucknell University.

Bucknell University says they’re working to resolve this problem as soon as possible.

They released the following statement:

“Mold has been identified in Vedder Hall, Hunt Hall and Swartz Hall, and one apartment on West campus. The University has had the air tested by third party certified industrial hygienists and several areas have indicated elevated mold counts but the mold is of the common non-toxic variety. There is no evidence of toxic black mold. We acknowledge that this is a challenging situation for our students and are working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Bucknell Student Health has not diagnosed student illnesses directly related to mold. Members of Bucknell’s facilities team and contracted service technicians are inspecting and cleaning the HVAC units in individual student rooms in affected spaces. The University has also placed HEPA air scrubbers and instituted HEPA vacuuming of hallways in those spaces. Custodians and contracted service technicians are wiping down surfaces of furniture in all student rooms.” Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations, communications, Bucknell University



Many students are still living in the buildings where the mold was found.