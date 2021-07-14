Mold growth found in Scranton elementary school

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A local elementary school is dealing with mold.

According to the Scranton School District, mold growth has occurred inside Neil Armstrong Elementary School.

As a result of the high humidity levels, the mold growth is currently limited to the carpeted areas within the main hallways of the school, the district says. The areas are isolated and less than 100 square feet of mold was discovered.

The district’s environmental health contractor is following both state and national guidelines to clean the mold and restore the areas.

Occupancy inside the elementary school will be restricted for the next few weeks, as the cleaning is expected to be done in mid-August.