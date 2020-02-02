Mohegan Sun Pocono allows for local option to bet on big game

(WBRE/WYOU) — The countdown to the big game is just hours away.

While Super Bowl 54 will be played in Miami, locals can get in on some sports betting action in their own backyard. The Unibet SportsBook at Mohegan Sun Pocono opened last October.

Sports betting isn’t new but this new space inside the casino gives people a local option to place their bets on the big game. Super Bowl 54 is almost here and fans are gearing up to watch the big game, especially some at Mohegan Sun Pocono.

“San Francisco all the way,” Dominic Dagostino of Wilkes-Barre said.

Dagostino is not only just excited to watch the big game, but also ready to place bets on it.

“Sports betting group. It’s a culture. It’s its own culture,” Dagostino said.

“Being in this area in northeastern Pennsylvania there’s clearly a thirst and a drive for sports action and being able to wager on that,” Bob Burkett, director of marketing for Mohegan Sun Pocono.

Mohegan Sun Pocono and Mount Airy Casino Resort are the only two places in northeastern Pennsylvania where you can legally wager on your favorite games.

“I’m very happy because me and a group of guys that come here had to go all the way to Harrisburg to Hollywood Casino to bet,” Dagostino said.

You don’t have to just bet on the winner of the game. You can wager what’s called a prop bet.

“You can bet on the total points scored which is a very popular one. There’s a very interesting bet out there, the odds are really great in the customer favor. If the opening kickoff is returned, you’ll win 66 times your original wager,” Burkett said.

Burkett says people started placing wagers at full speed as soon as the AFC and the NFC Championship Games finished two weeks ago.

“We don’t really know what to expect as far as crowds go because the area is so used to having their local family parties and stuff like that but we have some great things going on here through our Unibet SportsBook partners,” Burkett said.

There will be a big game watch party held at Unibet SportsBook. The first 50 people to place a minimum bet of $100 will get access to the party. Prizes will also be awarded to the first 100 customers to place a $20 bet.

“We’re very excited for this chance,” Burkett said.

Staff tells Eyewitness News people were able to place wagers on this year’s Super Bowl as soon as Unibet SportsBook opened.

The staff expects a big crowd for tomorrow’s big game watch party. Among those on hand will be Philadelphia Eagles’ Hall of Fame kicker David Akers.

Doors open to the Unibet watch party at 3 p.m.