WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular Luzerne County concert and sporting venue is becoming more inclusive for guests with autism and sensory needs.

Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza partnered with the Occupational Therapy Department at Misericordia University to develop a new sensory services program for the arena.

This sensory den is the newest addition to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Located on the venue’s suite level, it’s a calming, quiet space families and individuals with autism and sensory needs can go to during arena events.

“Speaking from experience, my son is nine and we’ve been to many events where we were having to leave within 20 minutes or we just had a really rough time getting through any bit of the show so having this available is really going to be a game changer,” said Founder & Executive Director of Parenting Autism United, Lindsay Dragon.

It’s all made possible by a collaboration with Misericordia University’s Occupational Therapy Department.

Archie’s Sensory Program, named after the university’s mascot, aims to create an inclusive environment for everyone to enjoy the show.

“With the prevalence of autism increasing over the course of the last year, developing sensory programs within other arenas and events to help with inclusivity and acceptance, as well as just bring awareness to the autism community,” said Peyton Breinich.

Video guides, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, fidget toys, and wiggle cushions are available for guests to use in their seats.

Additionally, arena staff members will undergo training.

“That employee training will really highlight some of the sensory features present within the arena as well as bring awareness and also to help guide the patrons as they need if they do come up to them, especially those ushers at the top of the sections to guide the patrons to using the spaces as needed,” said Breinich.

The sensory program will be available for guests attending arena events, beginning with next week’s Monster Jam.