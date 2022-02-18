Mobile vaccine clinic offered at Carbondale Farmers Market

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mobile vaccine clinic was set up at the Carbondale Farmers Market Thursday.

The Wright Center’s mobile bus was offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to adults and children. This is just one of a few events like this that the Wright Center participates in.

“We do sometimes three to four events a week, we go to a lot of school districts, we go to homeless shelters, we go to senior high rises offering any service that the under-served community needs,” Wright Center for Community Health Practice Manager Robin Rosencrans said.

Flu vaccines are also offered at the mobile clinic.