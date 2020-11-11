Mobile testing site visits Scranton, will also visit Hazleton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the number of COVID cases rises, one medical center in our area has decided to open a mobile testing site.

Tuesday afternoon, the Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton unveiled a 34-foot long medical unit. The clinic on wheels was nicknamed ‘Driving Better Heath’ and it’s able to provide both primary health care and dental services for the region’s most vulnerable communities.

Its next stop is in Hazleton where it will perform COVID-19 testing. Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti says having this new resource will give the city and surrounding areas more access to things like vaccinations and wellness check-ups.

“As we go into the winter, it became clear that maybe the city and the Wright Center could partner together for a flu vaccination clinic,” Cognetti said.

“It’s one of the missions of the Wright Center to have care provided to patients when they need it and where they need it. We wanted to make sure that not only do we have clinics in the area that serve populations of all ages and all socioeconomic status but we also wanted to serve those patients who cannot get to one of those clinics,” Dr. Jignesh Sheth, chief medical officer for the Wright Center for Community Health said.

The vaccine clinic will take place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton.