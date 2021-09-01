Mobile home park dealing with flooding in Rice Township

RICE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People who live in a mobile home park are dealing with flooding from a raging creek in Luzerne County.

Water from Big Wapwallopen Creek is flooding Valley Stream Mobile Village in Rice Township. It has been recommended that everyone who lives on the street parallel to the creek evacuate their homes.

The road is blocked off to residents.

“I am kind of scared because I really didn’t expect to come home to this from work. It was unexpected because I got sent home from work because of the weather,” Valley Steam Mobile Village resident Larissa Roark said.

PPL shut off power to the homes in the park around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A portion of Blythe-Burn Road, just outside Valley Stream Mobile Village, is also closed.