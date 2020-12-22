Mixed opinions on new coronavirus vaccine

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Coronavirus cases have been surging across the nation, and here in northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine are being given, but there are many questions about the safety of the vaccines. Eyewitness News spoke exclusively one on one Tuesday with the person who helps direct the nation’s response to the pandemic. Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Eyewitness News asked her questions about a wide range of COVID-19 concerns and the concerns and questions we are hearing on the streets of northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

“What I can tell them is this is an amazing, efficacious, and safe vaccine and we are watching for any rate side effect,” Dr. Deborah Birx said.

Dr. Birx insists the two vaccines now being administered around the nation are effective and safe.

“We did see that anaphylaxis with Pfizer. They are watching Moderna very carefully. We will have millions of Americans in the frontlines immunized rapidly and we’ll be able to assure the American public even if there is a rare side effect. We are watching for this carefully. That data and we will continue to make all of that information available to the American public,” Dr. Birx said.

And what about children?

When the FDA recommended use of this vaccine they showed there was efficacious, the vaccine was efficacious across all races, all ethnic groups, all ages above 16 for Pfizer, above 18 for Moderna. Those studies in children need to be done now,” Dr. Birx said.

Eyewitness News found mixed opinions about the vaccine on the street. Some say they just aren’t sure whether they would get it right now. Others like Nick Marino says he has no hesitation to get it.

“Well, I think the vaccines are going to work. I think the government has done a great job, but we have to be responsible. We have to social distance, we have to keep masks on, disinfect our hands and be smart about it,” Marino said.

Eyewitness News also asked Dr. Birx about concerns about making sure the vaccines are available to everyone and also a mutant strain of the vaccine that is showing up in the United Kingdom.

