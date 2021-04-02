Mitigation efforts beginning to ease

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The pandemic restrictions have done serious economic damage to many businesses across the commonwealth. Now some good news, those mitigation efforts will soon be eased.





In two days, restaurants can finally resume bar service and serve alcohol without requiring customers to purchase food. The curfew for removing alcohol from tables will also be lifted.

And indoor dining capacity will be raised to 75% at restaurants that self-certify.

Plains Pub Manager and Bartender Kim Krupovich says she’s ecstatic they’ve made it this far.

“It’s mind blowing. It’s absolutely mind blowing. Everybody just likes to hang out and talk and we’re so friendly in this area. You may not know anyone and come right in and be like hey how ya doing and we’ll have a full conversation and everyone now best friends,” said Krupovich.

She says it’s all thanks to their loyal customers who never gave up on them throughout the pandemic.

John Alfano comes here a couple nights a week. He’s one of those many loyal customers that kept this place open.

“We’re all friends, we all hang out here. Plains Pub is a great spot to hang out locally and it’s just a good time,” said Alfano.

“We appreciate them and they appreciate us. Just talking to people, we get it. I think we’re on the right track. We’re very understanding,” said Krupovich.

Tune back in tonight at 11 for more details on what many are calling the light at the end of the tunnel.