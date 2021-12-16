Missouri man indicted for making threats towards PSP Stroudsburg

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Missouri man has been indicted for making threats towards Pennsylvania State Police.

According to a press release from United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges Damian Smith-Birge, 26, of Neosho, Missouri, called the PSP Stroudsburg barracks in November and made threats against law enforcement.

Smith-Birge also allegedly referenced the December 2020 officer-involved shooting in Hamilton Township, Monroe County during the call.

He was arrested in Missouri in November on a federal criminal complaint.

